ZURICH, June 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,835 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS BANKS

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday urged the country's biggest banks, UBS and Credit Suisse , to further improve their leverage ratios in order to better withstand a potential crisis.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG said on Thursday it expects to increase its profit margin this year as it restructures its drug portfolio and cuts costs, as well as generate cash for a higher dividend and smaller, strategic acquisitions.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said it has appointed Guido Ruoss as new Head Human Resources, effective 1 August 2015, succeeding Stefan Hux, who will lead and coordinate all of the Swiss bank's strategic hiring activities globally.

* The majority stakeholder of Sika said a Swiss court rejected the firm's attempt to grant status of a party in a proceeding with Bill and Melinda Gates and Cascade Investments against Saint-Gobain and the majority Sika stakeholder.

* VP Bank said it is conducting a repurchase of own bearer and registered shares within the framework of a public fixed-price offer. The repurchase period will run from 22 June to 3 July 2015, and the shares bought back are to be used for future acquisitions or for treasury management purposes.

* Conzzeta said the listing prospectus for its initial public offering of PLAZZA AG is published on Thursday. The group's shareholders will vote on the spin-off of the real estate business unit on June 22. It is expected that the business will be listed as an independent company, PLAZZA AG, on the SIX Swiss Exchange on June 26.

* The SIX Swiss Exchange said its sanction commission has fined LifeWatch AG 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,778.42) for breaches of the rules on ad hoc publicity for not issuing a profit warning in 2013 when its profit deviated from significantly from previous guidance.

* Interroll said it expects solid sales growth of at least 2 percent in the reporting currency Swiss franc for the first half of 2015, with growth in net profit of at least 50 percent.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 2.3 percent in May to 15.459 billion Swiss francs ($16.81 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

SNB monetary policy assessment at 0730 GMT