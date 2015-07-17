Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ZURICH, July 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,464 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday
GIVAUDAN
Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan said first-half net profit rose more than 11 percent on cost-cutting, lower taxes and a pension scheme gain.
SGS
SGS said first-half net profit fell more than 16 percent following a 47 million Swiss franc ($49.18 million)restructuring charge.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said its automotive division has entered a joint venture with Ontario-based Linamar Corp to invest in a new high-pressure light metal die casting plant in the southeast U.S.
ECONOMY
