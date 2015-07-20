ZURICH, July 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,461 points on Monday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer said on Monday first-half net profit slid after a $350 million charge for an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes.

The Zurich-based private bank also said it is buying a Mexico-based financial adviser, and named former Credit Suisse executive Barend Fruithof as its new head for Switzerland from October.

SYNGENTA

Top executives at the crop chemical maker, including Chief Executive Michael Mack, plan to meet investors in Europe and the United States to win support for a rejection of Monsanto's takeover approach after reporting first-half results on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry <DUFN.S. said it will issue 500 million euros ($541.35 million) in senior notes with eight years maturity in order to partially finance the acquisition of World Duty Free.

* Sika chairman Paul Haelg said in an interview in the Sunday edition of the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that a broadly favourable trend in the first quarter continued in the second.

* GAM said it carried out the capital reduction resolved by shareholders and cancelled 3,267,000 shares repurchased under share buy-back programmes. The company's share capital now amounts to 8,169,736.55 francs, with 163,394,731 registered shares at a par value of 0.05 francs per share.

* Santhera said the first patient in the CALLISTO Phase I study assessing the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of oral omigapil in patients with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (CMD) has been dosed and all participating patients have been recruited.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposit data at 0700 GMT

