Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
ZURICH, July 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI index was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,454 points on Tuesday, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Tuesday maintained its 2015 financial outlook as it reported second-quarter core net income that fell short of expectations.
ACTELION
Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech company, raised its full-year outlook despite posting lower than expected earnings on Tuesday, with the sales decline in an older lung drug overshadowing growth in a replacement treatment.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said first-half net profit fell to 80 million Swiss francs ($82.97 million) from 92 million francs year-ago, and that it expects a similar second-half and therefore 2015 figures in previous year's range.
* BKW said it has acquired the majority holding in Casa delle Nuove Energie, which specialises in energy efficiency and renewable energies and operates a network of 75 sales outlets in locations throughout Italy, for an undisclosed price.
* Swisslog said the SIX Swiss Exchange has approved its request to delist all registered shares following its takeover by Germany's Kuka.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.9 percent in June to 17.912 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9642 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: