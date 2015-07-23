ZURICH, July 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 9,342 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE <CSGN.VX.

Credit Suisse on Thursday posted second-quarter profit ahead of expectations in a Reuters poll and its new Chief Executive said the Swiss bank will lay out a new strategy before the end of the year.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world's biggest pesticides maker, posted better-than-expected earnings for the first half helped by price increases, seeking to show its stand-alone prospects compare favourably with a Monsanto MON.N takeover proposal it has rejected.

ROCHE

Switzerland's Roche posted a 3 percent year-on-year rise in first-half sales on Thursday as demand for its oncology drugs helped offset the strength of the Swiss franc.

ABB

ABB Ltd said on Thursday its net profit fell 8 percent in the second quarter due to a drop in demand for the Swiss company's oil and gas products, slower-than-expected business in the United States, soft demand from China and a strong dollar.

LOGITECH

The Swiss-American gadget maker posted a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand for its computer accessories.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina said first-half net profit rose slightly to 45.4 million Swiss francs ($47.32 million) from 44 million year-ago despite falling behind market growth in the key air freight segment, and said it will continue to focus on cost-cutting as it expects slow growth in air and ocean freight markets to continue through the year.

* Leonteq said first-half net profit rose 45 percent to 38.9 million francs on a 14 percent rise in turnover, and that is optimistic for the further development of its business, but remains mindful of potential challenges given the fragile macroeconomic, currency and regulatory environment.

* Schindler said it will cancel a planned extraordinary shareholder meeting after Switzerland's takeover commission rejected the planned implementation of a so-called opting-in clause in case of a takeover offer.

* LLB said first-half net profit improved slightly to 44 million francs from 40.4 million year-ago, and calculates a net profit for the current financial year on a par with levels in the previous year. The Liechtenstein-based bank reports full results on Aug. 27.

* Mikron said it posted a loss on first-half earnings before interest and tax of 2.7 million Swiss francs and a 10 percent sales to 107.8 million francs due to the strength of the Swiss franc and volatile order intake, and lowered its full-year outlook to for net sales slightly below the prior-year figure and EBIT just in positive territory.

* Ascom said first-half net profit rose by roughly one-third to 11 million francs and that it is confident to achieve the guided core business targets for the full-year of organic revenue growth between 3 and 7 percent and an EBITDA margin of 13 to 16 percent.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)