ZURICH, July 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.25 percent at 9298.5 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's biggest cement maker aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share on 2015 results, it said while laying out objectives for the second half of the year.

Second-quarter underlying operating profit at Swiss cement maker Holcim fell while like-for-like net sales edged up, the company said in its final stand-alone results before its merger with French partner Lafarge.

HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of Italcementi in a deal that values its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less than three weeks after Holcim and Lafarge completed their mega-merger.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance said any offer it might make for British rival RSA RSA.L would probably be in cash.

EFG

The bank swung to a first-half profit of 48 million francs, less than the market had expected.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

NOVARTIS

* The drugmaker is spinning off three mid-stage clinical assets to Mereo BioPharma Group for further development in exchange for equity. Novartis will have a stake in the success of the development of these compounds, including receiving payments on milestones and royalties on future commercial sales.

* Swisslog Holding said shareholders approved the merger agreement with a subsidiary of KUKA AG, paving the way for minority shareholders to get cash compensation of 1.35 franc per registered share. The delisting of Swisslog shares takes place on July 31.

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator rises in June for third month in a row to 1.68 points

