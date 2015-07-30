ZURICH, July 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,399 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday

SWISS RE

Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on a lack of natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its investment portfolio, but missed investor expectations.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said second-quarter net profit fell 24 percent to 56 million Swiss francs ($57.83 million) after sales fell amid a weak euro, Brazilian real, and Japanese yen, and said it expects low to mid-single digit full-year sales growth in local currencies. The company will further increase its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptional items from last year and increase cash flow generation.

* Dufry said first-half net profit rose to 63.3 million francs from 52.3 million francs after the acquisition of World Duty Free, and that solid passenger growth of 6.5 percent on the year and the expectation of further growth in the range of 4 to 5 percent for the next 10 to 20 years confirm its positioning and business model with growth potential to develop the business.

* Basilea said a phase 3 study of its isavuconazole showed the treatment did not meet the primary objective of demonstrating non-inferior efficacy versus the study comparator at the end of intravenous therapy within the pre-specified non-inferiority margin.

* Bucher said first-half net profit fell nearly 18 percent to 79.5 million francs after sales and order intake decreased and the strong Swiss franc took a bite out of revenue. The firm said it expects full-year sales and operating profit to decrease in francs, and its operating profit margin to remain below the first-half level.

* Bobst said first-half net profit more than doubled 10.4 million francs thanks to a favourable currency hedging and a one-time tax benefit and said it is confident of achieving full-year sales of between 1.25 billion and 1.30 billion francs and an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of higher than 5 percent and a net result margin of higher than 3 percent.

* Meyer-Burger said it is optimising the cost structure and production capacity at its technology and product centre Diamond Materials Tech, Inc. in Colorado Springs, leading to a workforce reduction of 46 employees. The company said the move will incur a one-time non-cash write-off of technology and production equipment in the order of $16.9 million against this year's results.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said first-half net profit rose to 237.5 million euros ($260.73 million) and that it expects full-year profit before tax of around 242 million euros.

* Cicor said its head of advanced microelectronics & substrates Pascal Keller is leaving the company to pursue an undisclosed new professional opportunity, and that Juergen Steinbichler, who will be joining the Cicor Group on 7 August, will take over the division's management.

* Cytos posted first-half net income of 7.77 million francs compared to a net loss of 23.44 million francs year-ago.

ECONOMY

July KOF leading indicator due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9109 euros) ($1 = 0.9684 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)