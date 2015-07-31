ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,422 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank made legal provisions of 124 million Swiss
francs ($128 million) in the second quarter, according to its
full quarterly report published on Friday.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said its Perjeta regimen had been approved
in Europe for use before surgery in early stage aggressive
breast cancer.
* CSL Ltd said it secured the necessary approvals
to proceed with the acquisition of the influenza vaccines
business of Novartis. EP Global Communications
also said Novartis/Alcon executives have contacted the
company about discussing its electronic contact lens
technologies. Discussions will begin as early as Aug. 3, EP
Global Communications said.
* Swiss energy infrastructure group BKW will buy a
roughly 30 percent stake in Swissgrid from Alpiq Grid
Beteiligungs AG for around 300 million Swiss francs. Exercising
its pre-emption right to purchase the Swissgrid stake means BKW
will retain a significant minority shareholding in Swissgrid, it
said.
* BKW also said it has acquired the antec, a
building technology planning group in Rotkreuz, to bolster its
building technology services. Financial details of the
transaction weren't disclosed.
* Pargesa Holding said first-half net profit rose
to 398.6 million francs from 378.0 million a year earlier.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it intends to sell
up to 300,000 registered shares of newly created treasury
shares. The proceeds will be used to finance the commercial
launch of Raxone in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in
Europe.
* HBM Healthcare posted a loss of 45.5 million
Swiss francs overall for the quarter to June 30. Approximately
half of this was attributable to foreign currency movements, the
company said.
* Zehnder Group posted net sales of 253.2 million
euros in the first half of 2015, slightly above those of the
previous year.
ECONOMY
Switzerland's central bank posted a first-half loss of 50.1
billion Swiss francs ($51.79 billion) on Friday, after the
strength of the franc against the euro inflicted hefty losses on
its holdings of the single currency.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)