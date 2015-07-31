ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,422 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank made legal provisions of 124 million Swiss francs ($128 million) in the second quarter, according to its full quarterly report published on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Perjeta regimen had been approved in Europe for use before surgery in early stage aggressive breast cancer.

* CSL Ltd said it secured the necessary approvals to proceed with the acquisition of the influenza vaccines business of Novartis. EP Global Communications also said Novartis/Alcon executives have contacted the company about discussing its electronic contact lens technologies. Discussions will begin as early as Aug. 3, EP Global Communications said.

* Swiss energy infrastructure group BKW will buy a roughly 30 percent stake in Swissgrid from Alpiq Grid Beteiligungs AG for around 300 million Swiss francs. Exercising its pre-emption right to purchase the Swissgrid stake means BKW will retain a significant minority shareholding in Swissgrid, it said.

* BKW also said it has acquired the antec, a building technology planning group in Rotkreuz, to bolster its building technology services. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

* Pargesa Holding said first-half net profit rose to 398.6 million francs from 378.0 million a year earlier.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it intends to sell up to 300,000 registered shares of newly created treasury shares. The proceeds will be used to finance the commercial launch of Raxone in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy in Europe.

* HBM Healthcare posted a loss of 45.5 million Swiss francs overall for the quarter to June 30. Approximately half of this was attributable to foreign currency movements, the company said.

* Zehnder Group posted net sales of 253.2 million euros in the first half of 2015, slightly above those of the previous year.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's central bank posted a first-half loss of 50.1 billion Swiss francs ($51.79 billion) on Friday, after the strength of the franc against the euro inflicted hefty losses on its holdings of the single currency.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)