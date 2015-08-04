ZURICH Aug 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,455 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank and Jive Investments Holding Ltd raised Brazil's largest-ever distressed asset fund, underscoring growing interest in an asset class that has become the flavour of the month as Latin America's largest economy slips into recession.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newly merged LafargeHolcim said it would launch a squeeze-out process for all the remaining Lafarge shares.

* Lonza said it had acquired Zelam, a research-focused chemical company based in New Zealand. Zelam has 45 employees, Lonza said.

* Baloise said it would strengthen its position in the Luxembourg market by purchasing non-life insurer HDI-Gerling Assurances SA Luxembourg. HDI-Gerling Luxembourg earned premiums worth around 5 million Swiss francs in 2014, Baloise said.

* Cassiopea said the FDA had agreed to the special protocol for its Winlevi phase III trial.

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura posted a first-half net result of 6.1 million Swiss francs, down 17.1 percent on the same period last year.

* New Value AG said it has found a partner willing to assume the claims against former board members and former auditor.

* COMET Group said it had submitted the building application for an extension at its headquarters in Flamatt, Switzerland. The project will cost around 60 million Swiss francs ($61.86 million), the company said.

* Oerlikon said second-quarter sales stagnate year-on-year at 781 million Swiss francs.

* Phoenix Mecano said it will buy Netherlands-based Wijdeven Inductive Solutions BV. Wijdeven posted 2014 sales of around 7 million euros ($7.66 million).

* Belimo said the euro exchange rate and the performance of Russia's economy are major causes of uncertainty for the company in the second half of 2015. In first-half figures, sales fell 0.6 percent year on year to 242.6 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's treasury said on Tuesday it would issue bonds worth 3-4 billion Swiss francs ($3.1-$4.13 billion) in 2015 instead of the originally planned 5 billion francs, because of earlier-than-expected tax receipts. ($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9139 euros)