ZURICH Aug 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening nearly unchanged at 9,477 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will update
the label of Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, after
cases of serious brain infections were linked with its use.
SYNGENTA
Monsanto Co and Syngenta are not holding any deal
negotiations at this time, let alone discussions about a price
for Monsanto's proposed takeover of its Swiss rival, sources
familiar with both companies told Reuters on Tuesday. A CNBC
report earlier in the day, citing an unnamed source, said that
at least one major investor, hedge fund manager John Paulson,
believes the two agricultural firms "continue to be in deal
talks and aren't far apart on price."
UBS
A UBS AG branch manager in Puerto Rico warned bank officials
that brokers for the firm had urged customers to engage in
improper loan practices, more than two years before the bank
made a $5.2 million settlement over the matter with the island's
financial regulator, according to internal bank correspondence
reviewed by Reuters.
UBS banker "Pete the Greek" will not face LIBOR action, the
Financial Times reported.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. judge overseeing private litigation accusing global
banks of manipulating Libor on Tuesday said she found a "viable
legal theory" that could justify relief for investors who claim
they were harmed by a conspiracy to rig the benchmark rate.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen
Steinemann, outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker
Barry Callebaut, should take over as chairman from Franz Markus
Haniel next year. [ID:nL5N10F3FZ>
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Repower cut its earnings forecast given low
energy prices and the strong Swiss franc. "As things stand at
present, operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for
2015, before exceptional items, will be a good 50 per cent lower
than last year. In 2014, EBIT before extraordinary items came to
39 million francs. Repower also expects another net loss,
substantially higher than last year's, for 2015," it said.
** Looser Holding's first-half consolidated net
income fell to 5.9 million francs from 9.7 million a year ago,
mainly due to currency losses and the revaluation of an interest
rate swap, it said.
ECONOMY
Consumer prices for July are due at 0715 GMT. Economists
polled by Reuters expect prices to fall 1.1 percent from a year
ago and by 0.4 percent versus June.
