ZURICH Aug 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,497 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer will not overpay in any bid for Britain's RSA, it said as it posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit.

Shares were seen opening down 2.8 percent in premarket indicators.

TRANSOCEAN

The offshore drilling company avoided some of the headwinds hitting its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and oil spill.

Shares were seen opening up 4.8 percent in premarket indicators.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan said Simon Halle-Smith, head of human resources at its fragrances division, would join the executive committee as head of global human resources.

* Implenia says a syndicated loan was increased to 650 million francs and extended to September 2020.

* Mobimo said first-half net profit rose to 35.8 million francs.

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence plunged to -19 in the third quarter from -6 in the second quarter. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)