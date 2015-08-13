UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Aug 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.9 percent at 9,265 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
The world's largest packaged food company reported first-half sales fell 0.3 percent to 42.84 billion Swiss francs versus market expectation for a dip of 0.1 percent to 42.95 billion. Net profit fell 2.5 percent to 4.52 billion francs, lagging analysts' average estimate. It kept its full-year outlook.
JULIUS BAER GROUP
The private bank named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival Credit Suisse Group.
ROCHE
The company is buying U.S.-based GeneWEAVE to strengthen its diagnostics business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Orell Fuessli said it expected significantly better overall results this year than last year
** Meyer Burger Technology posted a wider first-half loss of 93 million francs but reaffirmed its 2015 targets and said orders rose 42 percent
** Kardex said first-half profit rose 30 percent
** AFG Arbonia Forster said it expects a 2015 loss and said it planned a capital increase of around 200 million francs
** Pax Anlage said it targetted a significant improvement in full-year results
** Valiant Holding boosted first-half net profit 14.9 pct and forecast clearly better 2015 results
ECONOMY
Producer/import price data for July due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.