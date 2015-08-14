ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,319 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are factors that could affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS LIFE

Switzerland's biggest listed life insurance company was able to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer's Chinese unit said Friday it has received reports of damage from companies in the northeast city of Tianjin after two huge explosions and it was assessing the potential losses.

BASILEA

The pharmaceutical maker reported a cash position of 218 million francs and a net loss of 30.1 million.

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG

The world's second-biggest maker of elevators said first-half net profit rose 6.5 percent. It expected 2015 revenue to grow by 6 to 8 percent in local currencies and that net profit will total 700 mln to 750 mln francs

PHOENIX MECANO

The maker of electrical enclosures and pipe connectors reported first-half profit fell 11.4 percent while sales rose 10 percent and orders increased 17.5 percent

DAETWYLER HOLDING AG

The Swiss sealing solution and electrical components maker said it was confident of reaching its sales target of 1.2 billion francs this year and anticipated an EBIT margin in a range of 10-13 percent. First-half net profit fell to 42.1 mln francs due to currency losses

Leclanche said it had bought design and IP rights for modules and battery management system software from ADS-TEC GmbH, a German manufacturer, for one million Leclanche shares and 2 million euros in cash. Leclanche says it plans to invest in its Yverdon-les-Bains site in Switzerland.

Novavest said it planned a rights issue in October.

