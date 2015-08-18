UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,408 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
London City Airport's owners have picked Credit Suisse to advise them on a potential sale that could value the business at as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), two sources close to the deal said on Monday.
For more click on
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed its full-year sales target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last year.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lindt & Spruengli announced the death of Franz Peter Oesch, member of its board of directors. He unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 15, the company said.
* Molecular Partners said Christian Zahnd will fully resume his role as chief executive with immediate effect. Due to a medical treatment, the daily operations had been temporarily assigned to Patrick Amstutz, chief operating officer, and Joern Aldag, chairman of the board.
* lastminute.com is proposing redundancies of around 110 employees based in the UK, subject to a formal consultation process. If the proposals are confirmed, it would lead to potential redundancies over a period from the end of October 2015 to March 2016.
* Forbo said the strong Swiss franc severely impacted first-half earnings as group profit fell 14.6 percent year on year to 45.8 million Swiss francs ($46.79 million).
* Komax said first-half group profit after tax rose by 43.4 percent year on year to 11.8 million francs.
* Elma Electronic closed the first six months of the year with a net profit of 0.8 million francs, up from 0.7 million francs for the same period last year.
* PSP Swiss Property posted first-half net income excluding changes in fair value of 78.7 million francs, down from 87.4 million francs last year.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources