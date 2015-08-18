ZURICH Aug 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,408 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

London City Airport's owners have picked Credit Suisse to advise them on a potential sale that could value the business at as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), two sources close to the deal said on Monday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The Swiss chocolate maker confirmed its full-year sales target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lindt & Spruengli announced the death of Franz Peter Oesch, member of its board of directors. He unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 15, the company said.

* Molecular Partners said Christian Zahnd will fully resume his role as chief executive with immediate effect. Due to a medical treatment, the daily operations had been temporarily assigned to Patrick Amstutz, chief operating officer, and Joern Aldag, chairman of the board.

* lastminute.com is proposing redundancies of around 110 employees based in the UK, subject to a formal consultation process. If the proposals are confirmed, it would lead to potential redundancies over a period from the end of October 2015 to March 2016.

* Forbo said the strong Swiss franc severely impacted first-half earnings as group profit fell 14.6 percent year on year to 45.8 million Swiss francs ($46.79 million).

* Komax said first-half group profit after tax rose by 43.4 percent year on year to 11.8 million francs.

* Elma Electronic closed the first six months of the year with a net profit of 0.8 million francs, up from 0.7 million francs for the same period last year.

* PSP Swiss Property posted first-half net income excluding changes in fair value of 78.7 million francs, down from 87.4 million francs last year.

ECONOMY

