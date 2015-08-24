ZURICH Aug 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 2.7 percent down at 8558.86 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH

Swatch plans to add to its new smartwatch range, the Swiss watchmaker's chief executive told a newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

METALL ZUG

The Swiss household appliance maker says profit fell by two-thirds to 10.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015, down from 31.9 million in the year-earlier period. It expects full-year operating income in line with 2014.

* Sulzer said its board of directors won't issue a recommendation in the mandatory offer by its largest shareholder, Renova, to purchase the rest of the shares in the company.

* HolcomLafarge said it has completed construction of a cement plant in Indonesia.

* Zur Rose AG said first-half sales at the on-line pharmacy fell to 412 million Swiss francs ($437.23 million), from 457.6 million francs. [ZUROS.UL}

* Gurit Holding AG said its operating profit for the full year is expected to double, compared to 2014, meeting the composite materials maker's mid-term target of between 8 percent to 10 percent.

* Vetropack Holding SA said net profit fell 50 percent to 14.2 million Swiss francs and expects full-year earnings to fall compared to a year ago.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG will receive approximately $8 million in cash and stocks from Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp.'s acquisition of the rights to the inhalable antibiotic QuinsairTN. HBM will also receive around 13 percent on futue milestone payments and royalties.

* Schlatter Industries AG posted a loss of 2.8 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2015, saying it was hurt by strong granc and expected an operating loss in the middle single-digit millions range for the full year.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 0.9423 Swiss francs)