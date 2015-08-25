ZURICH Aug 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8519 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
Britain's RSA Insurance said it received a revised
proposal from Zurich Insurance regarding a possible all-cash
offer for the company at 550 pence per share and has agreed to
extend talks until Sept. 22.
Zurich shares were indicated up 0.9 percent.
Under British takeover rules Zurich had until Tuesday
evening to make an offer or retreat for at least six months
unless RSA had asked for an extension.
SYNGENTA
U.S.-based Monsanto Co has increased its offer to
buy Syngenta from 449 Swiss francs per share to 470 francs per
share, valuing the Swiss company at around $47 billion, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
In addition to the new cash offered, the bid includes an
increased break-up fee, from $2 billion to $3 billion, if the
transaction is blocked by regulators or falls apart for other
reasons, the person said.
Syngenta shares were indicated up 7.3 percent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** Novartis says the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration expands the use of its Promacta drug to include
treatment of children ages 1 and older with chronic immune
thrombocytopenia
** VP Bank said it set new targets for end of 2020:
assets under management of 50 billion francs, consolidated net
income of 80 million, cost/income ratio of less than 70 percent
** Charles Voegele's first-half loss tripled to 36
million francs
** Huber+Suhner said first-half net profit fell to
6.1 million francs
** Valartis posts first-half loss of 21.4 million
francs
** Bossard first-half says first-half net profit
falls to 29.6 million francs
** Tamedia won regulatory approval to buy Ricardo
** Von Roll's first-half loss widened to 15.9
million francs
** Schmolz & Bickenbach said it expected 2015
EBITDA at the lower end of its guidance
** IVF Hartmann named Claus Martini new CEO
ECONOMY
Non-farm payrolls for the second quarter due at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)