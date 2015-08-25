ZURICH Aug 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 8519 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Britain's RSA Insurance said it received a revised proposal from Zurich Insurance regarding a possible all-cash offer for the company at 550 pence per share and has agreed to extend talks until Sept. 22.

Zurich shares were indicated up 0.9 percent.

Under British takeover rules Zurich had until Tuesday evening to make an offer or retreat for at least six months unless RSA had asked for an extension.

SYNGENTA

U.S.-based Monsanto Co has increased its offer to buy Syngenta from 449 Swiss francs per share to 470 francs per share, valuing the Swiss company at around $47 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In addition to the new cash offered, the bid includes an increased break-up fee, from $2 billion to $3 billion, if the transaction is blocked by regulators or falls apart for other reasons, the person said.

Syngenta shares were indicated up 7.3 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Novartis says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands the use of its Promacta drug to include treatment of children ages 1 and older with chronic immune thrombocytopenia

** VP Bank said it set new targets for end of 2020: assets under management of 50 billion francs, consolidated net income of 80 million, cost/income ratio of less than 70 percent

** Charles Voegele's first-half loss tripled to 36 million francs

** Huber+Suhner said first-half net profit fell to 6.1 million francs

** Valartis posts first-half loss of 21.4 million francs

** Bossard first-half says first-half net profit falls to 29.6 million francs

** Tamedia won regulatory approval to buy Ricardo

** Von Roll's first-half loss widened to 15.9 million francs

** Schmolz & Bickenbach said it expected 2015 EBITDA at the lower end of its guidance

** IVF Hartmann named Claus Martini new CEO

ECONOMY

Non-farm payrolls for the second quarter due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)