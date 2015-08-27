ZURICH, Aug 27 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen
opening 1.8 percent higher at 8705.91 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
GIVAUDAN
The Swiss flavours and fragrance maker on Thursday cut its
five-year organic sales growth target to 4 to 5 percent from its
previous target of 4.5 to 5.5 percent. The Geneva-based firm
said it would target 12 to 17 percent free cash flow as a
percentage of sales by 2020, from the 14 to 16 percent target
set for 2015.
ROCHE HOLDING AG
The Swiss drugmaker says a combination of its Cotellic and
Zelboraf medicines were approved in Switzerland for the
treatment of patients with advanced melanoma.
SYNGENTA
Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG said Wednesday that
its board unanimously rejected a revised offer from suitor
Monsanto Co. <MON.N,> which then dropped its takeover approach.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Prime Site said its first-half profit
surged 39 percent to 191 million Swiss francs ($200.69 million).
* Sika Holding AG said it opened its fourth
production site in Russia.
* Baloise Holding AG said first-half net income
attributable to shareholders fell to 248.7 million francs, from
349.9 million francs.
* Valora Holding AG posted a net loss of 26.3
million francs in the first half. It said it was "well on its
way" to fulfilling its full-year guidance.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said group net
profit rose in the first half to 44.2 million francs, up 9
percent from the previous year. It expects net profit for the
current year to be at last year's levels.
* Accu Holding AG said it saw a slightly lower
result, taking into account seasonal effects in the second half
of the year.
* Repower said it expected a net loss substantially
higher than in 2014. It posted a first-half net loss of 108
million Swiss francs.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said first-half
operating profit advanced to 35.9 million francs.
* Perrot Duval said first-half net profit after
taxes fell to 0.1 million francs.
* Actelion announced it would share data from a
Phase III study on its investigational pulmonary arterial
hypertension drug selexipag at an upcoming cardiology congress
in London. The company said it would also present further
information on macitentan at the congress.
* Intershop Holding AG said first-half net profit
was 29.2 million francs, 19 perent higher than a year ago.
* WARTECK said the property company boosted its
first-half profit nearly 13 percent to 6.3 million francs.
Rental income in 2015 will match the previous year, it
said.
* EDISUN said the solar power producer posted
first-half profit of 168,000 francs, compared to a 26,000 franc
loss. It reported that sales decreased.
ECONOMY
Swiss industry orders for the second quarter due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.9517 Swiss francs)
