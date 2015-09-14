ZURICH, Sept 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 8813 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

The bank intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Results of a strategic review announced in July will be presented to the bank's board in early October, earlier than first envisaged to give markets time to absorb news of a planned capital increase, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

The bank declined comment.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

Twelve major banks including the two big Swiss banks have reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims that they conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the market for credit default swaps, a lawyer for the investors said on Friday.

UBS has prevailed against an investor's multi-million-dollar arbitration claim for losses tied to the firm's Puerto Rico bond funds, following a string of investor victories.

ABB

ABB will likely decide next year what to do with its new Power Grids division, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft, reiterating that all options were open for the business.

The paper quoted an anonymous source as saying ABB Chairman Peter Voser would meet activist investor Cevian for the first time nexst month.

Voser told the SonntagsZeitung paper he opposed the idea of breaking up the engineering group's two main businesses and was not facing pressure from its big shareholders for change.

SWISS RE

The world's second-biggest reinsurer expects prices to stabilise across many lines of business, it said ahead of the sector's annual meeting in Monte Carlo. [IDS:nZ8N10M00F]

SWATCH

The watchmaker is not worried by economic and market turbulence in China, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told a Sunday newspaper, noting its sales to Chinese customers will rise when stripping out exchange rate swings.

SYNGENTA

The company has won U.S. approval for irs Orindis fungicide, which has peak sales potential of more than $150 million.

NOVARTIS

A new Novartis drug to treat heart failure should cost 17 percent less than its list price of $4,560 per year to keep health costs in line with growth in the overall U.S. economy, according to the nonprofit ICER.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni said the sale of its European tour operating activities to REWE Group was completed on Friday

* Lifewatch said it had won U.S. regulatory apprval to run its ACT software on the Android operating system

* Burkhalter Holding said first-half group profit rose to 14.9 million francs and reiterated its forecast for higher earnings per share this year

* Adecco said Artisan Partners' stake had fallen below 5 percent and was 4.9 percent as of Sept 9

* Burckhardt Compression said it would deliver reciprocating compressors for a Freeport LNG liquefaction and export project

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

Producer/import price data due at 0715 GMT