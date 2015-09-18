ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,803 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS Americas appointed Barclays' John Houlihan as a
director to head its Long Island, New York complex.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said its subsidiary, Chugai Pharmaceutical,
had filed for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health,
Labour and Welfare for an additional indication of
recurrent/advanced cervical cancer for its anti-cancer agent,
Avastin.
* Novartis said Swissmedic had approves its new
heart failure medicine Entresto. The decision by Switzerland's
health authority follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approval of Entresto in July.
* St Galler Kantonalbank said it had reached an
agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in its tax
programme for Swiss banks and will pay $ 9.5 million. Pending
are the agreements with SGKB's former subsidiaries Hyposwiss
Zurich and Geneva, which are independently negotiating with the
DOJ, the bank said. The U.S. programme allows banks to avoid
possible criminal charges over helping clients dodge taxes.
* Swiss Prime Site said Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung
successfully launched its new investment group, SPA Immobilien
Schweiz, on Sept. 17 with an initial offering of 550 million
Swiss francs.
* BVZ Holding first-half total revenue of 66.9
million Swiss francs, up 0.5 million francs year on year. The
company said it saw a good annual result.
ECONOMY
