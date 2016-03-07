ZURICH, March 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7964 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

The Reuters Instrument Codes for blue-chip Swiss stocks have changed to from

CREDIT SUISSE

Chairman Urs Rohner will seek re-election at the shareholders meeting on April 29, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported, citing a bank spokesman. It cited rumours that the weak performance of the bank's shares since 2011 could prompt a switch at the top, naming veteran banker Oswald Gruebel and former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand as potential candidates for the post.

For more news see

BANKS/SNB

The Swiss Bankers Association wants the Swiss National Bank to analyse the impact of negative interest rates before possibly deciding to cut rates further into negative territory or reducing exemptions for bank deposits subject to charges, SBA Deputy Director Thomas Sutter told the Schweiz am Sonntag paper.

LOGITECH

The technology accessories maker would make a large acquisition if the target was a good fit, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Finanz und Wirtschaft, but he was reluctant to do a really big deal. Logitech was keeping an eye on 10 to 20 companies and would focus on deals that could accelerate product development rather than launch a new product category.

For more news see

NOVARTIS

Data from a head-to-head study showed Cosentyx remains superior to Stelara in achieving sustained skin clearance at 52 weeks for adults living with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, the company said. These findings were presented for the first time at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) meeting.

ZUEBLIN, SULZER

The Schweiz am Sonntag paper quoted unidentified sources as saying Russian billionaire investor Viktor Vekselberg, who has a 37.5 percent stake in Zueblin, intends to take the property group private. He also eyes a "disinvestment strategy" at industrial group Sulzer that could involve divestments, the paper added.

[ZUBN.S} [SUN.S}

LUFTHANSA

The airline group's three Swiss pilots unions plan a new try at merging this year so that management cannot play them off against one another once contracts expire in 2019, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper said, citing Henning Hoffman, head of the Aeropers union.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* TDK Magnetic Field Sensor held 93.72 percent of Micronas Semiconductor after its 7.50 Swiss franc per share offer expired. TDK will now request cancellation of the outstanding Micronas shares or merge Micronas with a Swiss company and seek to delist Micronas shares.

* Calida Holding AG <CALN.S< said full-year sales were down by 12.9 percent year-on-year and net income by 28.1 percent. It saw a slightly positive business performance in 2016.

* Dorma+Kaba released first-half results showing a profit of 57.4 million Swiss francs, or 67.1 million on a pro-forma basis

* Bucher Industries said Bucher Municipal has entered the sewer-cleaning market by taking over J. Hvidtved Larsen A/S, a Danish manufacturer of truck-mounted sewer-cleaning units

* Leclanche said it signed a 20 million Swiss franc facility for medium-term growth financing

* Alpiq Holding AG <ALPH.S< proposed omitting a dividend for 2015 because of the continued pressure on earnings

* Altin AG said Alpine Select AG had partially revised its motion relating to proposed distribution of a gross dividend of 20 Swiss francs per share

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank and other central banks still have room to ease monetary policy, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler told newspaper Le Temps, adding that the Swiss franc remains overvalued.

Switzerland and the European Union could strike a deal on curbing immigration to the neutral Alpine country soon after Britons decide in June whether to quit the bloc, Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter said in unusually upbeat comments to the NZZ am Sonntag paper.

Data on sight deposits and foreign exchange reserves at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)