ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.08 percent at 7982.38 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SULZER

The struggling Swiss pumpmaker may cut as many as 1,200 jobs over the next year as demand from customers in the oil industry remains depressed, Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung reported.

RICHEMONT

The Swiss luxury goods company's Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) posted a 26 percent increase in 2015 adjusted core profit as sales rose strongly driven by the recently merged group's more exclusive websites.

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer has entered into a two-year reinsurance arrangement with AIG, in which Swiss Re will assume a share of AIG's new and renewal U.S. casualty portfolio.

ALTIN

ISS, the corporate governance advisor, is recommending that Altin shareholders reject Alpine Select's proposals slated for its general meeting on March 18, including a special dividend and a proposal to add Alpine Select managers to Altin's board.

GATEGROUP

The Swiss-based airline caterer reported a 63.4 million Swiss franc ($63.55 million) loss in 2015 amid pressure from a shareholder group seeking changes, including to the company's board.

SWATCH

Total compensation for Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek in 2015 was 6.88 million Swiss francs, according the watchmaker's compensation report. This is down from 7.46 million francs in 2014.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding said it is divesting its stake in Romande Energie Commerce.

* Kardex said it boosted annual profit by nearly 20 percent to 28.5 million euros and plans a dividend of 3 francs per share.

* Schaffner Holding said it intends to achieve its EBITA margin target of 8 percent within two years.

* ProgressNow Invest said its bankruptcy proceedings are open.

* Syngenta said it has closed a trading line for repurchasing shares after buying back 231,500 shares.

* Helvetia said it is reducing the size of its board and that John Martin Manser, Balz Hösly and Peter Kaemmerer will not be standing for re-election.

* Sunrise posted a 2015 full-year loss of 113 million Swiss francs, which it said was primarily related to extraordinary effects in the first quarter following its IPO and debt refinancing. It proposed a dividend of 3 francs per share. The company also said current CEO Libor Voncina will hand over to Olaf Swantee as the new CEO of Sunrise on May 9.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG said annual profit in 2015 rose 19.7 percent to 86.3 million Swiss francs. It said it would propose a dividend of 1.60 francs per share.

($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs)