ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,948 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The SNB gives its quarterly policy assessment. All 37 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the SNB would keep its target range for three-month Swiss Libor at -1.25 to -0.25 percent.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger restructuring, posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.93 billion) after booking 3 billion francs in impairment and other charges.

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The Netherlands has requested information on Dutch account holders at Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse, making use of a new bilateral agreement to crack down on tax avoidance, a Dutch finance ministry official said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS's wealth management business in China announced the opening of its new Shanghai branch.

* EFG said it would now hold an analyst and investor call on Thursday, March 31 at 0830 GMT on its takeover of BSI. The call was originally scheduled for March 22.

* Partners Group said it had closed its latest private equity secondary investment programme at its hard cap of 2.5 billion euros.

* Lonza said Frank Kicklighter had been named vice president and global head of Wood Protection within the newly organized Lonza Coatings and Composites Group.

* Accu Holding said shareholders approved all motions at its extraordinary general meeting.

* Orascom Development Holding said it expects to report a 20-22 percent increase in consolidated revenues for 2015 compared to same period last year. It also expects a net loss in the range of 21-23 million Swiss francs compared to a net profit of 41.9 million Swiss francs in 2014.

* Comet said 2015 net income decreased to 17.1 Swiss francs million from 26.3 million francs in 2014 due to "one-time effects". It will propose a dividend of 11 francs per share, unchanged from 2014 and representing a payout of 50 percent of net income.

* Elma posted net sales of 119.1 million Swiss francs for 2015, up from 118.1 million francs in 2014. Its board of directors will propose to the shareholders to forgo dividend payments for 2015, the company said.

* Intersport said it had noticed an increase in the trading of its shares since it said it would delist from the SIX Swiss exchange. It stressed that no liquid market for shares could be guaranteed after the last trading day.

* ALTIN said its board of directors had been informed by its independent auditors that their report dated February 25 is being withdrawn because Alpine Select AG has partially revised their dividend proposal by setting a due date of the dividend as July 31.

* Zambon announced a strategic agreement with U.S. WorldMeds to commercialize Newron's lead compound, Xadago (safinamide), for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the United States.

* Lifewatch posted 2015 net profit of $1.62 million compared to a net loss of $2.73 million in 2014. It also said the arbitrator from the International Centre for Dispute Resolution issued a material adverse arbitration decision against its subsidiary, Lifewatch Services, Inc. related to its dispute with Highmark blue cross blue shield.

* Looser Holding said 2015 net income was 23.7 million Swiss francs compared to 8.6 million francs in 2014. It will propose an increased dividend of 2 francs per share.

* BKW said it would propose a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share.

* MCH Group posted 2015 group profit of 31 million Swiss francs and said it would submit a proposal for the payment of a dividend of 5 percent.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government trimmed its growth forecasts for this year and next year due to a weaker global economic outlook. Swiss economic growth for 2016 is now seen at 1.4 percent in 2016 compared to a forecast in December of 1.5 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said. It sees 2017 growth at 1.8 percent compared to 1.9 percent previously.

* Producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)