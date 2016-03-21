ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,804 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE

The Swiss insurer announced the placement of $1 billion of dated subordinated debt, a transaction conducted for general corporate purposes.

GATEGROUP

A hedge fund embroiled in a leadership fight with airline caterer Gategroup said on Friday it expects a victory next week when the Swiss company renominates a board member it had sought to oust, the fund's founder said in an interview on Friday.

Gategroup said it proposed all current members and the chairman of the board of directors for re-election.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Building materials companies CRH and LafargeHolcim are contesting the final price of CRH's acquisition of assets from the Swiss-French company, the two companies said on Friday.

LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen tells Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper his company wants to stay in China, but has no plans to expand there.

The sale process for Lafarge India begins this week after receiving approval from the Competition Commission of India, Business Standard reported, citing a source.

UBS

Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung quotes sources as saying UBS will bundle its wealth management units in Luxembourg, France, Italy and other countries into one European unit in Frankfurt to save costs.

JULIUS BAER

Chief Executive Boris Collardi received 6.16 million Swiss francs ($6.35 million) in total compensation for 2015 based on calculations in accordance with a Swiss referendum on executive pay curbs. Based on the company's view, which uses a performance-related pay figure awarded in early 2016 instead of 2015, he made 5.96 million francs, down from 6.4 million francs.

SWISS LIFE

The insurer rejoins the Swiss blue chip SMI, replacing Transocean.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank must pay 4.5 million euros ($5.07 million) in connection to the tax case against former Bayern Munich soccer club president Uli Hoeness, Vontobel confirmed.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Pankil Patel, an electronic trading executive at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* LifeWatch said the arbitrator in the Highmark case found LifeWatch liable for damages for the years 2009-2010 in the approximate amount of $18.7 million plus six percent per annum simple pre-judgment interest from January 2013. LifeWatch said ti would take steps to "vigorously pursue" all its post-arbitration options.

* Belimo said 2015 sales in Swiss francs were kept at the previous year's level of 493.3 million Swiss francs. It will propose a dividend of 65 francs per share.

* HIAG Immobilien posted 2015 net income of 59.5 million francs, up from 50.4 million francs in 2014. It will propose a dividend of 3.50 francs per share.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach said it had established a new sales office in Tokyo.

* Daetwyler Holding said it had appointed Torsten Maschke as the new head of its sealing solutions division and made him a member of the executive management. He will take over from Dirk Lambrecht who will become the new CEO of the Daetwyler Group from Jan. 1.

ECONOMY

* Swiss sight deposits due at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)