ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,804 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer announced the placement of $1 billion of
dated subordinated debt, a transaction conducted for general
corporate purposes.
For more click
GATEGROUP
A hedge fund embroiled in a leadership fight with airline
caterer Gategroup said on Friday it expects a victory
next week when the Swiss company renominates a board member it
had sought to oust, the fund's founder said in an interview on
Friday.
Gategroup said it proposed all current members and
the chairman of the board of directors for re-election.
For more click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Building materials companies CRH and LafargeHolcim
are contesting the final price of CRH's acquisition of assets
from the Swiss-French company, the two companies said on Friday.
LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen tells Schweiz am
Sonntag newspaper his company wants to stay in China, but has no
plans to expand there.
The sale process for Lafarge India begins this week after
receiving approval from the Competition Commission of India,
Business Standard reported, citing a source.
For more click
UBS
Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung quotes sources as saying UBS
will bundle its wealth management units in Luxembourg, France,
Italy and other countries into one European unit in Frankfurt to
save costs.
For more click
JULIUS BAER
Chief Executive Boris Collardi received 6.16 million Swiss
francs ($6.35 million) in total compensation for 2015 based on
calculations in accordance with a Swiss referendum on executive
pay curbs. Based on the company's view, which uses a
performance-related pay figure awarded in early 2016 instead of
2015, he made 5.96 million francs, down from 6.4 million
francs.
For more click
SWISS LIFE
The insurer rejoins the Swiss blue chip SMI, replacing
Transocean.
For more click
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank must pay 4.5 million euros ($5.07 million) in
connection to the tax case against former Bayern Munich soccer
club president Uli Hoeness, Vontobel confirmed.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pankil Patel, an electronic trading executive at Credit
Suisse, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing a
person familiar with the matter.
* LifeWatch said the arbitrator in the Highmark
case found LifeWatch liable for damages for the years 2009-2010
in the approximate amount of $18.7 million plus six percent per
annum simple pre-judgment interest from January 2013. LifeWatch
said ti would take steps to "vigorously pursue" all its
post-arbitration options.
* Belimo said 2015 sales in Swiss francs were kept
at the previous year's level of 493.3 million Swiss francs. It
will propose a dividend of 65 francs per share.
* HIAG Immobilien posted 2015 net income of 59.5
million francs, up from 50.4 million francs in 2014. It will
propose a dividend of 3.50 francs per share.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach said it had established a
new sales office in Tokyo.
* Daetwyler Holding said it had appointed Torsten
Maschke as the new head of its sealing solutions division and
made him a member of the executive management. He will take over
from Dirk Lambrecht who will become the new CEO of the Daetwyler
Group from Jan. 1.
ECONOMY
* Swiss sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)