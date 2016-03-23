ZURICH, March 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 7867 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank announced an extra 800 million Swiss francs ($821
million) in cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank
further as it accelerates a restructuring plan aimed at
revitalising its earnings.
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered Credit
Suisse International to pay $665,000 in penalties to settle
charges that it violated over the speculative position limit for
wheat futures, the agency said on Tuesday.
Its shares are indicated up around 2 percent
For more news see
SYNGENTA
ChemChina's offer for Syngenta scheduled to begin. The
Chinese group is offering $465 per share in cash for the
agrichemicals and seeds group in a deal worth around $43
billion. The offer in Switzerland and the United States is
supposed to run until May 23 if not extended
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Crealogix Holding AG H1 net sales up 16 pct at
27.9 million Swiss francs, EBIT loss 1.5 million Swiss francs
(prior year: loss 7.6 million Swiss francs)
* Cham Paper Group Holding AG FY net result at CHF
0.5 million vs CHF 1.8 million a year ago
* Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is establishing
a divisional structure with two divisions: Systems and Services
* Schindler Holding's Chief Executive Silvio Napoli
was elected to the board of directors at the group's annual
general meeting on Tuesday. Shareholders further approved an
ordinary dividend of 2.70 francs per share and all other
proposals by the board, Schindler said.
* Kudelski Group said its shareholders accepted all
of the board's proposals at the group's annual general meeting
on Tuesday and and reelected all its board members.
ECONOMY
ZEW investort sentiment for March due at 1000 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)