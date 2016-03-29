ZURICH, March 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 7,787 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay more than $29 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

State-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired Credit Suisse to advise on a plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary's renewable energy assets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bob Jain, Credit Suisse's global head of asset management, is said to leaving the Swiss bank for Millennium Management, where he's joining as co-chief investment officer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Harris Associates' investment chief David Harro tells Schweiz am Sonntag his firm supports Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner.

DRUGMAKERS

Lower-cost copies of complex biotech drugs, known as biosimilars, could save the United States and Europe's five top markets as much as 98 billion euros ($110 bln) by 2020, a new analysis showed on Tuesday.

The potential for copycats to take business from original biotech brands is increasingly grabbing the attention of investors, with many worried about the impact on profits at companies like Roche and AbbVie.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Lindt & Spruengli Chief Executive Ernst Tanner is setting sights on an internal successor, the 69-year-old Swiss native, who plans to step down as CEO by 2020, told newspaper Sonntagszeitung. Son Derek, who heads the chocolate maker's retail business, has not been groomed for the position, Tanner said.

The chocolate maker expects increased sales from this Easter, a major source of revenue for the maker of gold-foiled wrapped bunnies.

"Some products were already sold out last Wednesday," Tanner told the paper.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life CEO for Switzerland Ivo Furrer sees challenges ahead in 2016, he told the newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag. "We don't expect the same growth in premiums as in the last years," he said. "We plan on a less pronounced growth in the future. For us the principle holds: we don't want to grow at the costs of profitability."

BANKS

In a widening corruption probe into Venezuela's state oil company by U.S. authorities, Swiss regulators have agreed to provide U.S. prosecutors with records from at least 18 banks relating to the oil firm.

INDUSTRIALS

Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg is transferring some assets registered overseas to his home country in the wake of Moscow's clampdown on offshore money.

Vekselberg's holdings in Swiss industrial groups like Sulzer, Oerlikon and Schmolz+Bickenbach and in real estate holding Zueblin Immobilien were not affected by the transfer, but would also be reorganised, the newspaper said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen sees growth continuing in emerging markets after higher cement buying in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam had offset slow growth in China, Olsen told Bloomberg. Olsen also said the divestiture of Lafarge's India business would be completed in three to four months.

* Also Holding wants to grow through acquisitions, is looking at Turkey, Romania, Czech republic and Spain, and could finance a buy of up to about 100 million euros without a capital hike, Chief Executive Gustavo Moeller-Hergt told the German Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

* Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group is to buy Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG from Valartis Finance Holding AG.

* Airopack Technology Group is terminating its Airolux joint venture with Resilux and seeking to regain exclusive use of its Airopack technology. Resilux has until April 25 to agree to sell its shares to ATG or to buy ATG's shares in the joint venture, the company said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

* Data on Swiss National Bank sight deposits for the week ended March due at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)