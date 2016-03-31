ZURICH, March 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 7,831 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International AG said its planned takeover of Grupo BTG
Pactual SA's Swiss private-banking unit BSI Ltd was
on track to close by the end of the year and reiterated it saw
cost synergies of around 185 million Swiss francs ($191.6
million) by 2019, including around 100 million from IT.
For more click on
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker reiterated its 2016 outlook, saying it
expected group net sales and core operating income in constant
currencies to be broadly in line with the prior year after
absorbing the impact of generic competition.
For more, click on
GATEGROUP
RBR Capital Advisors, a hedge fund that with partner Cologny
Advisors owns 11 percent of the Swiss-based airline caterer,
urged shareholders to reject proposals on management
compensation at the annual general meeting. In an extended
dispute over Gategroup's strategy and corporate gvernance, RBR
and Cologny have been seeking to oust Chairman Andreas Schmid.
For more click
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer's new chief executive, Mario Greco, told
shareholders he is confident the group will see better results
after a disappointing 2015.
For more click
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow
the use of the Swiss company's experimental test to screen
donated blood for the Zika virus. The test, manufactured by a
New Jersey-based unit of Roche, may be used for screening
donated blood in areas with active mosquito-borne transmission
of Zika virus, the FDA said.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adval Tech said it agreed to purchase auto
industry supplier Fischer IMF GmbH & Co. KG in Germany.
Fischer's metal forming technology is used, among other things,
for making decorative metal parts for sports cars.
* CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG said it appointed
Richard Unterhuber as the new Chief Financial Officer of the CPH
Group. He will assume his new duties on 1 October.
* Dorma+Kaba Group said it concluded an agreement
with a bank group for a 500 million Swiss franc ($518 million)
five-year syndicated loan that the lockmaker said it will use to
boost its financial flexibility and to refinance existing credit
lines.
* Perfect Holding said it had full-year 2015
revenue of 15.6 million Swiss francs ($16.16 million) versus
23.4 million Swiss francs a year ago.
* Sunrise said it was told by Allianz SE that it
holds 10 percent of the voting rights and of the registered
share capital.
* VAT Group said it launched an initial public offering on
SIX Swiss Exchange to broaden the shareholder base through the
sale of 12,000,000 existing shares plus an over-allotment option
of up to 1,800,000 existing shares. The price range for the
offered shares has been set at CHF 39 to CHF 46 per share,
implying an offer volume of approximately CHF 538 million to CHF
635 million (assuming full exercise of the over-allotment
option) and a total market capitalization of approximately
CHF 1,170 million to CHF 1,380 million.
& Cybersecurity group WISeKey makes its market debut.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9652 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)