ZURICH, April 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7768.68 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Financial services company Old Mutual is preparing
to sell its Italian wealth management unit as part of a wider
plan to break up its business, cut costs and revamp earnings,
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The list of industry buyers is tight with Swiss insurer
Zurich seen as a likely contender, sources said.
SWISS RE
Citigroup Inc replaced Prime Reinsurance Company Inc
with a subsidiary of Swiss Re Life & Health America Inc as
Primerica Life Insurance Company's reinsurer on a coinsurance
agreement, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.
The bank said the transaction would result in a reduction of
about $2.5 billion of assets from Citi Holdings' balance sheet.
PRIVATE BANKING
Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday charged Joseph Safra, the
world's richest banker, in connection with an alleged scheme to
pay bribes to government officials in return for waiving tax
debts.
In a statement, prosecutors said that Safra had knowledge of
a 2014 plan by executives at his Banco Safra SA to pay 15.3
million reais ($4.2 million) in bribes to federal tax auditors.
With his family, Safra owns Banco Safra SA and a
number of private-banking institutions including Switzerland's
J. Safra Sarasin.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Canadian oil company Connacher Oil and Gas,
reeling from low oil prices that have forced it to slash
production from tar sands near Fort McMurray, said it has
reached a deal with lenders led by Credit Suisse Group
in which they agreed not to exercise enforcement rights on
$153.8 million in loans where Connacher defaulted on an interest
payment on March 31.
* Sonova Holding announced board changes that will
reduce its size from a total of 13 to ten members, effective
April 1, 2016.
* Sika AG has acquired maker of decorative concrete
colouring L.M. Scofield, accelerating the Swiss group's growth
strategy in North America, Sika said on Friday. The L.A.-based
Scofield generated 17 million francs in sales last year.
* Bobst said it and WIFAG-Polytype Group have
entered into exclusive negotiations regarding a potential
acquisition of WIFAG-Polytype's coating technology business.
* CEMBRA Money Bank said Remy Schimmel has been
appointed chief financial officer.
* USI Group Holdings AG said that it received
notification that BARS Resources Ltd. has sold all of its shares
and that TLC Developments Limited is now holder of 5.4 million
shares, or 36 percent of the company.
ECONOMY
In a speech on Thursday, Swiss National Bank governing board
member Andrea Maechler said the central bank's readiness to
intervene on foreign currency market remains an important pillar
in the central bank's fight against an overvalued Swiss franc.
The SNB also has room to cut interest rates deeper
into negative territory, she said.
