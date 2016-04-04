ZURICH, April 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,706 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWATCH

Growth in Swiss watch sales may have dipped but the industry "is and remains healthy," Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek said in an interview with the French language newspaper Le Temps published on Saturday.

JULIUS BAER

Julius Baer has completed a deal to buy an additional 60.1 percent stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to give it overall ownership of 80 percent, the Swiss private bank said on Monday.

The 6.16 million-Swiss franc ($6.44 million) pay package of Swiss private bank's Chief Executive Officer Boris Collardi has hit resistance, with a shareholder group announcing it will oppose the compensation at the April 13 annual general meeting. This is the second time within three years that Baer's compensation has become an issue among shareholders.

GATEGROUP

The Swiss airline caterer remains at loggerheads with its biggest investors, RBR Capital Advisors and Cologny Advisors, which are seeking to depose Chairman Andreas Schmid. On Friday, Gategroup issued a press release aiming to counter the funds' criticism of management compensation. RBR and Cologny are urging shareholders at the April 14 annual general meeting to reject items governing Gategroup's compensation.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker, whose shares have dropped by a fifth this year, took its campaign to invigorate sluggish sales of its new heart failure medicine Entresto to a U.S. cardiologists meeting on Saturday, telling attendees even clinically stable patients can benefit from the drug.

ALPIQ

The Swiss utility is shifting energy trading positions from its headquarters in Olten to Prague, where it already employs 130 people, Blick reported on Saturday.

ABB, SULZER

A Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday that the two Swiss companies' names have emerged in emails linked to Unaoil, a Monaco-based company whose offices have been raided as part of a probe into alleged corruption within the global oil industry. Tages-Anzeiger reported that officials from ABB and Sulzer said they are taking the matter seriously, have zero-tolerance policies against corruption and will act appropriately based on what emerged from the investigation.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency readopted its positive opinion for the use of the orally active, selective IP prostacyclin receptor agonist Uptravi (selexipag), for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it expected to post a net profit of 23 million francs for the financial year 2015/2016, which ended on March 31.

* Therametrics Holding said it had extended the conversion date of its convertible shareholder loan. The original conversion, original scheduled for March 2016, has been extended to June 30, 2016 to align with its planned merger with Relief Therapeutics SA and related share capital increase.

* Peach Property Group said it had acquired further residential properties in Lower Saxony and increased its residential portfolio to 2,250 units

* Accu Holding AG said shareholders had subscribed more than 92,000 shares at an issue price of 11.50 francs per share. Those shares together with a debt-to-equity conversion of another nearly 468,000 new shares will increase shareholder equity to 31.8 million francs.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it and partner Zambon had launched Xadago in Belgium for treating mid- to late stage Parkinson's disease. This followed the launch in Switzerland, Germany, Spain and Italy.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)