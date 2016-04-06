ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 7,682.53 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWATCH

The Swiss watchmaker said executives are retiring, including Stephen Urquhart as president of Omega, and Hanspeter Rentsch, who is exiting his post on the executive management board after 40 years with the company. Additionally, Daniela Aeschlimann-Schneider has been proposed for the watchmaker's board of directors.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss chocolate maker said net profit fell 18.5 percent to 107.9 million Swiss francs ($112.72 million), roughly in line with a Reuters poll that had forecast an 18.2 percent decline. The company confirmed its midterm targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zuercher Kantonalbank Chief Executive Martin Scholl told Finanz und Wirtschaft that it has equaled out the money it pays to the central bank in sight deposit charges through the interbank market and by passing on deposit fees to certain large customers.

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding said full-year net profit was 128.8 million Swiss francs versus 153.6 million francs year ago.

* Calida Holding AG said it increased its stake in sports apparel maker Lafuma to more than two-thirds.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank holds a news conference at 0800 GMT to unveil its new 50-franc note. ($1 = 0.9572 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)