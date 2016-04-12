ZURICH, April 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 7,723 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ROCHE
AbbVie Inc won U.S. regulatory approval on Monday
for a new drug to treat patients with a rare type of chronic
lymphocytic leukemia, a blood cancer. AbbVie developed the drug
with Roche. It will be marketed by both companies in the United
States under the brand name Venclexta, and by AbbVie elsewhere.
Roche also said new data from three phase III studies of the
investigational medicine ocrelizumab will be presented during
the 68th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting on
April 15-21 in Vancouver, Canada.
Givaudan
The flavours and fragrance maker confirmed its mid-term
targets as it posted first-quarter sales numbers in line with
analysts' expectations.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it had signed an agreement to
acquire a 17 percent share in BioSpectrum, Inc, which is
headquartered in South Korea and is a developer and supplier of
specialty active cosmetics' ingredients.
* Sika posted first-quarter sales of 1.27 billion
Swiss francs, up 8.3 percent year on year in local currencies.
Its Strategy 2018 was successfully implemented in the first
quarter, the company said, while also confirming its annual
targets for 2016.
* Kudelski Group said its OpenTV, Inc. subsidiary
has filed patent infringement counterclaims against Yahoo! Inc
in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California. The counterclaims allege that Yahoo
infringes ten U.S. patents owned by OpenTV and identify several
infringing products and services, the company said.
* SHL Telemedicine posted an adjusted net loss for
2015 of $6.1 million compared to an adjusted net income of $2.1
million in 2014.
* Santhera reported a positive net result for 2015
of 5.9 million francs, influenced by a revaluation of intangible
assets and inventory.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach invited shareholders to its
annual general meeting on May 3. The proposals include the
transfer of the registered office from Emmen to Lucerne.
* Accu Holding said its ordinary capital increase
was delayed due to proceedings initiated against its chairman of
the board.
* Alpine Select said it would propose to its AGM
again the distribution, in the form of a withholding tax-free
repayment out of 'reserves from capital reserves', of 1.00 Swiss
franc ($1.05) per registered share entitled to dividends.
* Meyer Burger published the agenda items and
proposals for its annual general meeting on May 3.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening
its 2 percent bond maturing in 2064 and its 2 percent maturing
in 2022 in a tender.
