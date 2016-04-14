ZURICH, April 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.33 percent higher at 7960.60 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

Food group Nestle confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday after first-quarter underlying sales growth of 3.9 percent beat expectations as accelerating volume growth made up for slower pricing.

VAT Group

Shares of the vacuum valve manufacturer are due to begin trading in Zurich. The share price was set at 45 Swiss francs ($46.55) per share, reflecting market capitalization of 1.35 billion Swiss francs.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's largest cement maker's bid to merge units in India has been halted by the competition authority in that country until at least May 9, according to reports. The company has been forced to come up with fresh proposals for assets in India after stumbling on plans to sell some units to clear regulatory hurdles.

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer is among companies said to be bidding for Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life unit.

LONZA

The Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences company has offered to acquire U.S. drug delivery technology company Catalent Inc, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gategroup said that shareholders will not vote on management pay for 2017 after the board held talks with important shareholders and groups that led it to reconsider its proposals. The vote will be held at the next general meeting.

* Leclanche said its 2015 loss rose by more than 50 percent to 35.5 million francs, the result of writeoffs and investmenmts.

* Flughafen Zuerich said 3.8 percent more passengers traveled over the airport in the Swiss financial center in March.

* BB Biotech AG said it closed the first quarter with a loss of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.24 billion), compared to a profit of 379 million francs profit in corresponding period of previous year. The result reflects an "overall difficult start into 2016 for equity markets," the company said.

* Santhera is sponsoring a workshop on pulmonary outcomes for patients suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a disease the company aims to treat with one of its drugs.

* Molecular Partners said it had launched the placement of shares, seeking to raise a maximum of 20 million Swiss francs.

* Komax said that it still opposes investor Veraison's proposal to enlarge its board of directors. That's after Veraison told the company that it was withdrawing its proposal for Gerard van Kesteren to be elected to the board, Komax said in a statement.

* Clariant said it is boosting capacity in Mexico for the production of bleaching earth, which is used in purification of oil, fat and biofuel.

* Kuoni said that 72.6 percent of Kuoni B shares have been tendered as part of its sale to EQT. The board recommends that shareholders accept the offer.

* Orascom Development said it posted a loss of 19 million francs in fiscal year 2014, mainly impacted by an increase in its share of the losses from Andermatt Swiss Alps and from Orascom Housing Communities.

ECONOMY

Switzerland releases producer/import price figures for March at 0815 GMT. ($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)