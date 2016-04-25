ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8110 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker aims to dispose of a 13.5 billion Swiss franc ($13.8 billion) stake in its local rival Roche and has hired banks to support the sale process, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.

Shares indicated up 0.6 percent, Roche down 0.9 percent

For more news see

ABB

The Power Grids unit, which is under strategic review, had been "brought into shape" and was "back within the margin target corridor", Chairman Peter Voser said in an interview published by daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in Credit Suisse reject the amount of remuneration set for the bank's management and board members, Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

ROCHE

The cancer drugs maker does not plan to significantly increase prices for combination therapies which include several active substances, CEO Severin Schwan told NZZ am Sonntag.

"We are reaching limits where the additional benefit no longer justifies the price," Schwan said. "That's why we agreed in Switzerland on lower prices for a combination of our breast cancer drugs than for the single drugs."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom named Holger Cordes, chief operations officer Europe and Latin America for Cerner Group, as chief executive as of June. He replaces Fritz Mumenthaler, who was leaving to pursue new professional challenges

* Galenica AG <GALN.S< said Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma submits marketing authorisation application requesting European approval of Patiromer for treatment of hyperkalemia. Source text: bit.ly/1MRY0Wl

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said on Friday that it was shaking up its investments in a pair of Zurich private banks, increasing its holdings in Privatbank Bellerive AG to 100 percent while selling a 50 percent state in Private Client Bank AG.

ECONOMY

Swiss sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)