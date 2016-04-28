ZURICH, April 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8058 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GEBERIT

The sanitary equipment maker reported first-quarter net income that beat analyst expectations, with the company saying costs to integrate its purchase of Sanitec would have less effect on results this year.

SCHINDLER

Schindler orders in the first quarter rose 1 percent, the Swiss elevator maker said, missing the average forecast of analysts as the market in China continued to contract.

LOGITECH

Logitech confirmed its outlook for its 2017 fiscal year after reporting a 1 percent rise in sales to $2.02 billion in the 2016 fiscal year.

"In FY 2016, we delivered our best annual retail sales growth in five years and better-than-expected profitability," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance is set to take full ownership of Malaysia's MAA Takaful after the deal received regulatory approval, giving Europe's fifth-biggest insurer a foothold in the world's second largest Islamic insurance market.

CHARLES VOEGELE

Asked by newspaper Blick if the loss-making company is for sale, CEO Markus Voegeli says: "We are a listed company. In theory anyone who wants to can buy us. We are focusing on the turnaround and are convinced we can continue to exist on our own as well."

CLARIANT

The chemicals maker confirmed its 2016 outlook and said it was confident that its profitability would continue to rise over the course of the year despite challenging markets. First-quarter sales rose 1 percent to 1.48 billion Swiss francs, just above the Reuters poll average 1.455 billion francs

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OTI Energy shareholders agreed a capital cut followed by a recapitalisation. The capital reduction decreases the nominal value per share from 40.00 francs to 3.50. In a subsequent capital increase, up to 8 million new bearer shares will be issued at a price to be determined by the board of directors

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank swung to a first-quarter profit of 5.7 billion francs (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)