ZURICH May 2 Here are are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CHARLES VOEGELE

The fashion retailer held unsuccessful merger talks in recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte, Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported, citing two unidentified sources.

QATAR

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is reducing its focus on investments in Europe and placing more of its money with external managers following an internal review, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Qatar Investment Authority, estimated by industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to hold $256 billion of assets, is known as an aggressive investor in high-profile European assets such as the Shard skyscraper and Harrods department store in London, as well as Credit Suisse and Volkswagen.

ECONOMY

March retail sales data due at 0715 GMT

April PMI date due at 0730 GMT, seen at 52.8 points in poll

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses seminar on future of the euro at 1630 GMT

The head of the main Swiss hoteliers' group has called for action to reverse the damage the strong franc is doing to the country's tourism industry. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)