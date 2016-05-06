ZURICH May 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,746.47 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

AUTOFORM

France's Dassault Systemes, U.S. software company Autodesk and buyout groups such as TA Associates and Permira are in the running to acquire Swiss industrial software group Autoform, people familiar with the matter said.

SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY

GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin American private-equity firm, has won control of Spice Private Equity Ltd on Thursday after buying out two partners in the Switzerland-based company for about $51 million, further expanding beyond Brazil.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Fitch Ratings said UBS's first-quarter results highlighted the sensitivity to a drop in client transactions.

* Advisory group Ethos has recommended Lafargeholcim shareholders reject several agenda items at the company's upcoming annual general meeting, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. The paper also said the world's biggest shareholder advisory group ISS had backed all of Lafargeholcim's agenda items.

* Nestle in the United States gave its support for lower sodium targets and said it would increase the number of foods and beverages across its global portfolio that could reasonably fit into a dietary pattern that contains less than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day.

* Banque Profil de Gestion posted a first-quarter net result of 73.28 thousand Swiss francs compared to 5.25 thousand francs year ago.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said shareholders at its ordinary general meeting approved all proposals by its board of directors.

* Georg Fischer said its piping systems unit acquired PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia, which generated sales of about $20 million in 2015. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

* Datacolor AG posted net sales of $33.8 million in the first half of 2015/16, down from $34.4 million a year earlier in part due to currency effects.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank's foreign currency reserves for April due at 0700 GMT.

