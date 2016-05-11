ZURICH May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 7,937 points on Wednesday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
South Africa is in talks with the Swiss pharmaceutical firm
to reduce the price of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which
currently costs 500,000 rand ($33,000) annually to treat one
person and is unaffordable to most women, the health minister
said on Tuesday. Roche said it shared the concerns about access
to innovative medicines and improving healthcare in South
Africa.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The Swiss bank priced a public offering for remaining new
shares at 6.12 Swiss francs per share, the bank said on
Wednesday, part of efforts to fund a 1.33 billion franc ($1.4
billion) purchase of Swiss peer BSI.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Castle Alternative Invest said its board had
agreed today to the early termination of the share buyback
programme on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange
which started on June 9. Some 724,526 shares have been bought
back, the company said.
* Georg Fischer said its GF Machining Solutions
division has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the shares of
Chicago-based Microlution Inc., a specialist of micro-machining
based on milling and laser technologies.
* Bellevue Group said it was informed on May 10 by
Joerg Bantleon that he holds 10.03 percent of the voting rights
and of the registered share capital of Bellevue Group.
* Leonteq said its board had appointed Marco Amato,
currently partner at Ernst & Young, as its chief financial
officer and member of the executive committee as of Sept. 1.
Amato will succeed Roman Kurmann who, the compnay said, has
decided to step down to take a leave of absence from work for
family reasons and pursue new opportunities in the future.
* Spice Private Equity said Eduardo Leemann,
chairman of board of directors, and David Pinkerton, member of
board of directors, will not stand for re-election for another
term of office.
* WISeKey International Holding announced an
agreement that enables CenturyLink, Inc. to resell WISeKey's
cybersecurity solutions to businesses.
ECONOMY
* The result of a federal bond issue is due around
0900 GMT
