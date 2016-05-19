ZURICH May 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 7,961 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets
under management rose 2 percent to 305 billion Swiss francs
($308.7 billion) in the first four months of the year.
For more click on
ROCHE
Roche Holding won earlier-than-expected U.S. approval on
Wednesday for its bladder cancer drug Tecentriq, the company's
first entry in a new class of cancer drugs that work by
harnessing the body's own immune system.
The company said a phase III study of its drug Alecensa
(alectinib) showed the drug had reduced risk of disease
worsening or death by 66 percent compared to crizotinib in
Japanese people with advanced or recurrent, ALK-positive
non-small cell lung cancer.
The drugmaker also announced additional Swiss approval for
its cancer drug GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) to treat patients with
previously treated follicular lymphoma. It was already approved
in 2014 to treat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in combination
with chemotherapy in patients with other medical conditions.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuoni Reisen said EQT's public tender for the
Swiss travel group made on February 29 would be settled on
Thursday.
* gategroup saw earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation more than double year-on-year to
22 million Swiss francs in the first quarter, helping it reduce
its loss attributable to shareholders.
* Orascom Development Holding saw revenues fall 18
percent in the first quarter as a strategic decision to reduce
land sales compounded with negative currency effects.
* Kudelski said it had settled pending patent
litigation with Yahoo, with both parties agreeing to
dismiss pending lawsuits in exchange for a one-time up-front
license fee payment made to Kudelski by Yahoo.
* Evolva said Angela Tsetsis would join the
company's commercial team as Senior VP, Ingredient Solutions,
Health & Wellness.
* Swiss Prime Site said first-quarter profit
decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 48.8 million Swiss
francs and that it expects 2016 rental income and total
operating income above the previous year's level.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)