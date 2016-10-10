ZURICH Oct 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,134 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
GIVAUDAN
Givaudan said its chairman and finance chief will stand down
next year, as the Swiss fragrance and flavour maker saw slower
like-for-like sales growth in the third quarter of 2016.
For more news, click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Cement maker LafargeHolcim agreed to sell its majority-held
Chilean business, Cemento Polpaico, to investment firm
Inversiones Caburga Limitada. Caburga, part of the Hurtado
Vicuna Group, agreed to buy the Swiss-French firm's 54.3 percent
stake with a roughly 220 million Swiss franc ($225 million)
enterprise value via a public tender offer, LafargeHolcim said
late on Friday.
For more news, click
ROCHE
Lung cancer patients on Roche's immune system-boosting drug
Tecentriq lived on average 4.2 months longer than those taking
chemotherapy in a pivotal study, pressuring Bristol-Myers
Squibb's dominant position in the field.
For more news, click
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss franc remains "significantly overvalued," the head
of the Swiss National Bank said on Saturday, although he said
there were no plans at present to push rates further into
negative territory.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has placed five employees on leave while it
carries out an internal investigation related to tax matters,
the Swiss bank said on Sunday. Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung
reported earlier the bank's action was in connection with a U.S.
investigation into Credit Suisse's Israeli unit over possible
tax evasion.
For more news, click
ZURICH
Tom De Swaan plans to stand for re-election as the insurer's
chairman, he told Swiss paper NZZ am Sonntag.
For more news, click
UBS
It's still too early to say whether UBS will move jobs out
of London post-Brexit, the bank's head of wealth management
Juerg Zeltner said in an interview with Swiss paper
Sonntagszeitung published on Sunday.
For more news, click
SWISS LIFE
The asset management arm of insurer Swiss Life is buying
Mayfair Capital, a London-based property investment and
management company with a portfolio valued at around 1 billion
pounds ($1.24 billion), Mayfair said on Monday.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said it has appointed Régis Burger as
CEO Julius Baer (Middle East) ltd. effective Oct. 1.
* Molecular Partners announced additional details
about its ongoing clinical oncology programme MP0250.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said William
Woolverton, senior managing director and general counsel, and a
member of the executive management committee, will be leaving
the Company in October. Sonia Bhasin-Woods will be joining
Gottex as Mr. Woolverton's successor, the company said.
* Acron Swiss Premium Assets AG published an offer of 95
Swiss francs per share for all public shares of Acron Helvetia
VII Immobilien.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate in September was
a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent, unchanged from the
previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said
on Monday.
* The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits data at
0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)