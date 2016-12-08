ZURICH Dec 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.6 percent higher at 7,977 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
EFG International
The Swiss private bank said on Thursday it expects to cut up
to 450 jobs between 2017 and 2019 as it laid out planned savings
from its newly acquired BSI Bank.
Varia US Properties AG
The real estate company that lists on Thursday on SIX Swiss
Exchange said it had seen strong demand for its shares,
resulting in an issuance and placement volume of 124.7 million
Swiss francs and implying a market capitalization for Varia of
233.1 million francs.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss pharma company said it had positive results from
the first large-scale study on its Ultibro Breezhaler for
patients suffering from moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease (COPD).
Roche
The Swiss drugmaker said the European Commission granted
conditional marketing approval for Venclyxto (venetoclax) for
certain patient categories suffering from chronic lymphocytic
leukaemia (CLL).
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon said it signed an agreement for a new,
unsecured Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility amounting to 600
million Swiss francs.
* Syngenta : Handelszeitung reports that former
Syngenta CFO and CEO ad interim John Ramsay will take up a
position as an adviser to Chinese chemicals group ChemChina that
has offered to buy Syngenta for $43 billion.
ECONOMY
* Switzerland's far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP)
threatened to launch a new popular vote to end the free movement
of people between Switzerland and the European Union if
immigration rises further, as it expects it to under new
proposed legislation.
