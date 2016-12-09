ZURICH Dec 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7964 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Fitch Ratings affirmed Swiss Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA-' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. Fitch also affirmed the ultimate holding company Swiss Re Ltd at an IDR of 'A'. The outlooks are stable.

CREDIT SUISSE

It has hired internet equities analyst Robert Peck to run its global internet banking business, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS announced the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Lisbon-based Biopremier, which specializes in molecular biology and DNA sequencing services in the food sector and employs 30 workers.

* Swisscom said its subsidiary Swisscom Health is taking over Galenica's rights to the practice software, TriaMed. The companies agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Swisscom said.

* VP Bank AG expands group executive management bit.ly/2h3qBwn

* Intershop Holding AG acquires World Trade Center in Lausanne

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.3 percent.