ZURICH Dec 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8159 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ACTELION
The Swiss biotechnology drug maker said that it was in talks
with an undisclosed suitor about a "strategic transaction,"
after another potential acquirer, U.S. healthcare company
Johnson & Johnson, ended talks. Shares were
indicated opening down 3.7 percent.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank confirmed that it has shuttered its alternative
trading system known as Light Pool on Nov. 18 after a strategic
review of its algorithmic trading offerings.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Flughafen Zuerich AG said for the full year 2016,
total passenger volume is now expected to grow by approximately
5 percent, up from a previous estimate of 4 percent. It said net
profit will adjust accordingly.
* Temenos Group AG said Commerce Bank
signed an agreement in which Temenos will provide its core
deposit banking system.
* GAM Holding said Scott Sullivan will step down
from his role as group general counsel and from the group
management board and become group vice chairman.
* Aventron said it has acquired the 10 megawatt
wind park Ballendaux in Fontenai sur Orne, France. The company
said its installed capacity rises to 350 megawatts and its 2017
revenues are likely to increase 50 percent over the previous
year.
* Alpine Select published details of its share
buy-back, which will run from December 15 to December 29. The
company wants to buy back around 25 percent of its registered
shares, at a price of 17 Swiss francs each.
* Swissgrid said Doris Barnert has been appointed
its new chief financial officer and head of the business unit
Corporate Services, effective April 1, 2017.
* Basler Kantonalbank said Adrian Bult had been
elected the new president of its supervisory board for the next
four years, effective April 2017, and Christine Hehli Hidber as
vice president.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Statistics offices releases
producer/import price figures for November at 0815 GMT.
The ZEW Investor Sentiment index is due to be released at
1000 GMT.
