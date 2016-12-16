ZURICH Dec 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,213 points on Friday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ACTELION
French drugmaker Sanofi is in advanced talks to
buy Actelion Ltd ATLN.S and is discussing a price of about $275
per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares were seen opening up 4.1 percent.
NOVARTIS
Novartis is buying privately held drugmaker Ziarco Group for
an undisclosed sum to gain access to its investigational eczema
medicine, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant said.
UBS
The Swiss bank is cutting nearly two dozen jobs in its Asian
investment banking business, mainly in Hong Kong and Singapore,
as part of a push to slash costs, people with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
GATEGROUP
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group will
make a payment to shareholders of Gategroup Holding GATE.S later
this month to complete its takeover of the Swiss airline
catering firm, UBS, the financial advisor on the deal, said.
CREDIT SUISSE
Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has appointed
Mediobanca, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as global coordinators
for the initial public offering it plans for the first half of
next year, two sources close to the matter said.
SCHINDLER HOLDING
Once-staid elevator manufacturers including Switzerland's
Schindler Holding have unleashed their inner geek, with Internet
of Things (IoT) add-ons such as remote maintenance monitoring
and access control. The Swiss lift maker has joined industry
rivals in re-imagining the 150-year-old passenger elevator.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has filed a
complaint alleging that a unit of Syngenta in Hawaii
violated numerous federal pesticide regulations meant to protect
agricultural workers at its crop research farm in Kekaha, Kauai.
EPA is seeking civil penalties of over $4.8 million for the
violations.
* Swiss Life said Michael Klose will become CEO of
Third-Party Asset Management of Swiss Life Asset Managers as of
Jan. 1, 2017.
* Meyer Burger said 99.9 percent of subscription
rights had been exercised in its capital increase, resulting in
gross proceeds of at least 164.5 million Swiss francs ($159.20
million).
* DKSH said it had redefined responsibilities
within its executive board, including handing over leadership of
the operational business to designated Chief Executive Stefan
Butz starting on March 23, 2017. Chief Operating Officer Bruno
Sidler is stepping down.
* Implenia said it is buying Bilfinger Hochbau from
Germany's Apleona, adding 1,000 workers and about 450 million
euros in annual revenue.
* Helvetia Holding said it is taking over 70
percent of shares of MoneyPark, buying shares for a total price
of 107 million Swiss francs.
* Ascom Holding said it won a "substantial order"
for intelligent patient call solution in Denmark worth more than
1.45 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0333 Swiss francs)
