UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Dec 22 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ACTELION
The takeover battle surrounding Actelion heated up on Wednesday when the Swiss biotech company said it had begun exclusive talks with former suitor Johnson & Johnson about a "strategic transaction."
For more click on
ROCHE
* The Swiss drugmaker announced positive results from three phase III studies for its investigational medicine Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis.
* It also announced its emicizumab for haemophilia A met the primary endpoint in a phase III study.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Sun Pharma said it was buying Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo for global markets.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse plans to cut about 900 jobs in Switzerland next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Emmi AG said it acquired an 80 percent stake in Spanish goat's milk processor Lacteos Caprinos S.A., but did not disclose the purchase price.
* Hochdorf Holding said it appointed Frank Hoogland as managing director Baby Care.
* Pax Anlage AG said it expected full-year net profit to exceed the previous year's level.
* Perrot Duval said it generated a profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the six months to Oct. 31.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources