ZURICH Dec 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,241 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ACTELION
The SIX Swiss Exchange said U.S. hedge fund founder Dan Och,
of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, through a variety
of investment vehicles holds more than 3.1 percent of shares in
Swiss biotech Actelion that is being courted by possible buyers
including Johnson & Johnson.
LEONTEQ
Newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported Leonteq founder and
CEO Jan Schoch's online bank for millionaires, Flynt, might have
flopped before it ever got started, with its two main proponents
having jumped ship, the launch date postponed and licensing
challenges with FINMA. Schoch remains Leonteq's second-biggest
shareholder, according to Reuters data.
GALENICA
SonntagsZeitung reported it is possible that the Swiss
drugmaker's name change to Vifor Pharma and the float of its
pharmacy business Galenica Sante on the stock exchange will take
place in the first half of 2017, citing an interview with
Chairman Etienne Jornod. With the proceeds from the share sale,
Vifor will be able to refinance the 1.6 billion Swiss franc
acquisition of U.S.-based Relypsa without having to resort to a
capital increase, the paper reported.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said that MFS Investment Management cut
its stake in half to 4.97 percent from previously 9.94 percent.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said Dennis Dionne,
Executive Director for Commercial Operations since 2015, has
been appointed to the Company's Senior Management Team as Vice
President Commercial Affairs, effective January 1, 2017. He will
replace Anders Haegerstrand, who is leaving the company.
* Orascom Development Holding AG said its board has
approved the voluntary delisting of all Egyptian Depositary
Receipts (EDRs) of the company from the Egyptian Exchange.
* Helvetia Holding AG said it now holds 100 percent
of the Chiara Assicurazioni after acquiring a minority stake for
20 million euros ($20.89 million).
ECONOMY
