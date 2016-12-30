ZURICH Dec 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8,257 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ACTELION
Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to acquire
the Swiss biotechnology company that would separate its
commercialized portfolio from its research and development
assets, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Advertising company APG|SGA said it extended its
outdoor advertising ties with the city of Belgrade.
* Alpine Select said it had completed its share
buyback program for 17 Swiss francs ($16.63) per share.
* Sprint Investments reduced its stake in Galenica
to 9.63 percent as of December 30, from 14.48 percent on Dec. 24
and 15.17 percent on Dec. 20, according to mandatory disclosures
on Swiss bourse SIX's website.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0224 Swiss francs)
