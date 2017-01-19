ZURICH Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Chairman Axel Weber has said that around 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be impacted by Britain's exit from the European Union.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. As part of the settlement, announced by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, the Zurich-based bank acknowledged that home loans it pooled into the securities did not meet underwriting guidelines, with some described by employees as "complete crap" and " tter complete garbage."

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said preparations for the division of the group planned for 2017 are on track and that Jörg Kneubuehler, current CEO of Galenica Santé, has been designated future chairman of the Board of Directors of Galenica Santé, and Jean-Claude Clémençon, current head retail business sector, as its future CEO. The changes will come into effect following the planned IPO of Galenica Santé. It also said consolidated net sales rose 8.6 percent in 2016 to 4.118 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) while confirming the profit and EBIT forecasts for 2016 communicated in October.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said it expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs for 2016.

* Looser Holding said full-year net revenues were 434.3 million Swiss francs, 0.5 percent below the prior year level, adding that it continues to expect earnings growth and an increase in EBITDA margin for the full financial year 2016.

* Arbonia posted net revenue of 995.3 million Swiss francs for the full year, an increase of 5.7 percent in comparison to the previous year.

* Investis Holding on Wednesday said it successfully issued a 140 million Swiss francs fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.25 percent and a tenor of two years in market.

* WISeKey International Holding said it would partner with Stratumn to provide enterprise grade process security software based on blockchain technologies.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer and import prices for December to be released at 0815 GMT. ($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)