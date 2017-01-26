UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ZURICH Jan 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8460 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
ACETLION
The Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N< in a $30 billion deal following weeks of speculation a deal was imminent.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its Alcon eye-care division has launched a new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery.
* Credit Suisse is considering expanding its operations in Dublin in the wake of Brexit, Bloomberg reported.
* Bellevue Group on Wednesday evening said it expected pre-tax profit of almost 1 million Swiss francs in 2016 based on preliminary results. The board of directors would propose a 1 franc cash distribution per share from capital contribution reserves to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its net revenues from product sales rose to 19.0 million Swiss francs during 2016 from 4.3 million a year earlier. Net sales for the second half of 2016 of 11.8 million francs represent an increase of 64 percent compared to the first half of 2016.
*Starrag Group Holding said its sales rose by 2 percent during 2016 to 372 million Swiss francs ($372.56 million), while its order intake rose 44 percent to 480 million francs.
* Schlatter Industries said it would report a "small profit" for 2016, in line with previous statements, after increasing sales 8.8 percent to 90.5 million francs.
* Meyer Burger said it has won orders worth around 18 million Swiss francs for cell technology and cell coating systems from two Asian customers.
* Ascom said it was confirming its mid term targets for 2020, saying it aimed to achieved 7 to 10 percent revenue growth in 2020 and aimed to reach an operating profit margin of 20 percent.
* Sunrise Communications said it was in the preliminary stages of considering a possible disposal of the larger part of its passive tower infrastructure, potentially supporting a faster deleveraging of the company.
* Dufry said its joint venture with DFASS has been awarded the operation of the duty-free shops at El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia.
* Berner Kantonalbank said it achieved a profit of 129.4 million Swiss francs, down from 131.3 million francs.
* Hochdorf said it reported gross sales of 550.9 million Swiss francs during 2016, similar to 2015's level of 551.2 million francs.
* Schywzer Kantonalbank said it annual profit rose 2.2 pct to 75.2 million francs.
* Valora Group said it has bought the U.S. firm Pretzel Baron for an undisclosed sum.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real work-day adjusted 6.1 percent in December to 16.49 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said. ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
