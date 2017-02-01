ZURICH Feb 1The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,300 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

Roche on Wednesday forecast profit growth would not outstrip sales in 2017, with the biggest maker of cancer drugs facing competition for its older blockbuster medicines for the first time as patents expire. Core earnings per share in 2016 rose 5 percent to 14.53 Swiss francs, while sales grew 4 percent to 50.6 billion francs ($51.06 billion).

A spokesman said the company remains committed to diabetes care after a report the cancer drug maker is considering options for the unit, including sale. In a call to journalists, CEO Severin Schwan said market conditions in diabetes remain difficult.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer BAER.S on Wednesday posted 2016 adjusted net profit of 705.5 million Swiss francs, ahead of the average estimate for 679 million in a Reuters poll. Net profit under IFRS accounting standards was 619 million francs, up 411 percent on 2015 when the bank's bottom line was hit by provisions for penalties in a U.S. probe into tax evasion by American clients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza placed 5.0 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding to finance its planned acquisition of Capsugel, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Swiss francs. The shares, placed at 173 Swiss francs per share, are expected to begin trading on the SIX bourse on February 3, Lonza said.

* Rieter plans to cut some 220 jobs at its Ingolstadt production site, transferring production to its Usti facility in the Czech Republic, after sales fell 9 percent to 945 million Swiss francs in 2016. Orders, however, were up 13 percent. The group said it expects an EBIT margin of 6 percent for the year.

* Sulzer has completed its acquisition of Envisal Moret, a part of Moret Industries.

* Peach Property raised earnings before taxes more than fourfold in 2016 according to preliminary figures, upping profits to 15 million francs from 3.3 million francs in 2015. The group said it's confident to continue growing profitably in 2017.

* Implenia has won contracts in Geneva and Morges, Switzerland worth over 150 million Swiss francs, the company announced Wednesday morning.

ECONOMY

ECONOMY

Manufacturing PMI for January to be released at 0830 GMT ($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)