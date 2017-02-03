ZURICH Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Joerg Reinhardt, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman, said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's strident talk about trimming high drug prices in America was no cause to react prematurely. Nothing is likely happen over the near term that would prompt Novartis to "massively relocate" from the United States, he said, adding "not every commentary on Twitter can be taken at face value".

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.

Opdivo competes against Roche's Tecentriq drug.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sunrise Communications Group AG says Timm Degenhardt, chief consumer officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges

* Baloise Holding Ltd says sale of life portfolio completed

* Valora says sells the La Praille building in Geneva to the Société Coopérative Migros Genève, gives no sale price

* Flughafen Zuerich nominates two new directors

* Also Holding AG said it acquired Finnish distributor Internet Smartsec

* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg said it was cooperating with EdgeLab, a FinTech company that helps calculate investment risks

