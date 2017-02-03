UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
Joerg Reinhardt, the Swiss drugmaker's chairman, said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's strident talk about trimming high drug prices in America was no cause to react prematurely. Nothing is likely happen over the near term that would prompt Novartis to "massively relocate" from the United States, he said, adding "not every commentary on Twitter can be taken at face value".
For more click
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo to include treatment of urothelial carcinoma, the most common type of bladder cancer.
Opdivo competes against Roche's Tecentriq drug.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sunrise Communications Group AG says Timm Degenhardt, chief consumer officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges
* Baloise Holding Ltd says sale of life portfolio completed
* Valora says sells the La Praille building in Geneva to the Société Coopérative Migros Genève, gives no sale price
* Flughafen Zuerich nominates two new directors
* Also Holding AG said it acquired Finnish distributor Internet Smartsec
* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg said it was cooperating with EdgeLab, a FinTech company that helps calculate investment risks
ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources