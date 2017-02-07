ZURICH Feb 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.13 percent down at 8320 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Daetwyler said it increased its net revenue by 4.3
percent 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) during 2016.
The operating result increased to 146.1 million francs. It
increased its target range for EBIT margin to between 11 percent
and 14 percent.
* Kudelski said it will provide Altice USA with a
content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption
and content security for its HD and 4K offerings
* Oerlikon said it is expanding its additive
manufacturing (AM) business with a research and development and
production facility in North Carolina.
* Wisekey said its reported consolidated net loss
for FY2016 will be around $43 million. It is acquiring an 85
percent interest in Quovadis and says it is reviewing further
acquisitions for 2017.
* Zurich Insurance said its Travel Solutions
business seeks to acquire all shares of Cover-More.
* AMS said 2016 net income was 102.9 million euros
($110.08 million), down from 148.7 million euros in 2015. It
said it was confident about strong revenue growth potential for
the current year.
ECONOMY
Swiss consumer confidence rose to -3 in the first quarter of
2017, from -13 in the fourth quarter.
The Swiss Treasury reopened bonds maturing in 2030 and 2049
in the latest auction.
($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.9348 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)